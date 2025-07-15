Mint Mobile is firing up a 50% off deal on a 12-month Unlimited plan, asking customers to pay just $180 for a year of service. The typical price for this would be $360, so you’re saving as much as you’re paying up front, which is $180. For unlimited data, that’s not a bad deal.

The deal kicked off today, with Mint Mobile detailing a “truly unlimited” experience. There’s unlimited talk, text, and high-speed 5G/4G data on T-Mobile’s network with no caps or add-ons. The only fine print is that your speeds may slow after you reach 35GB of data in a month when on a busy network. This won’t affect most users.

If a whole year isn’t your thing, 3-month plans from Mint Mobile, including 5GB, 15GB, and Unlimited are only $15/month for new customers.

If shelling out $180 for a year of service sounds reasonable, follow the link below. You can opt for either eSIM or physical SIM card delivery.