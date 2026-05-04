T-Mobile and Costco look to be streamlining their partnership, with Costco members now able to access carrier benefits directly through the T-Mobile website. Before this, most perks were reserved for in-person Costco warehouse visits.

The perks are quite good, especially for anyone not on T-Mobile who is considering a switch. That’s how they get ya. For example, activation fees get waived for Costco members, so that’s $35 in fees not having to be paid for those who add new lines and purchase select device upgrades.

There are also exclusive rebates for online orders. Costco members can get Costco gift cards, up to $100 for device upgrades. And yes, Costco promotions stack with existing T-Mobile deals, such as BYOD (Bring Your Own Device) rebates. For a family of 4 who switch to T-Mobile and bring their own devices, you could net a value of over $5K when adding the Costco Shop cards.

To see how much you can be saving or to check out what you and the family may qualify for, you can link your accounts via the landing page below.

// The Mobile Report