American Airlines and United Airlines are “winding down” their T-Mobile inflight WiFi service.

With both carriers rolling out their own free WiFi programs to customers, even though United’s (powered by Starlink) could still be months and months away, customers are losing out on what’s been a solid and reliable inflight WiFi service.

Here’s a statement from T-Mobile that was sent to Simply Flying, who reported the news alongside another publication called Live and Let’s Fly.

Over the past few years, the airline industry has evolved, with airlines expanding free Wi-Fi through their own loyalty programs. As a result, airlines are now offering sponsored in-flight connectivity directly to their members, regardless of wireless provider, and provider-specific services are winding down, including at American and United.

Need a main takeaway? Airlines have got to be one of the weirdest, anti consumer happiness businesses on the planet.

// Live and Let’s Fly | Simple Flying