Here’s the Nothing Phone 3

I think it’s safe to assume that the Nothing Phone 3 render we saw a few weeks ago was indeed a fake. Someone got got. Today, renders that are more than likely legit have surfaced, showing the phone in a couple of colors and with its new Glyph Matrix area.

Fresh Nothing Phone 3 pictures: The Nothing Phone 3 will be officially introduced on July 1 and it is expected to be Nothing’s best effort yet to play in the high-end phone space. It’ll have a Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chip, premium materials, support for years, and some new ideas, like that Glyph Matrix lighting system I mentioned. It’ll also officially launch in the US with AT&T and T-Mobile support, unlike several phones before it that were only available here through that semi-sketchy beta program.

The new images of the Nothing Phone 3 can be seen below and they do indeed look like a potential Nothing phone. Nothing loves to take risks with design, and I’d say they are doing that again here. The rear is clear, the new Glyph Matrix lights are in the top right corner (rather than as light strips spread around the backside), and the cameras all sit on their own. Each lens is separated out, but there are 3 to make up this camera system.

Speaking of the camera system, Nothing confirmed today that there will be a 50MP periscope lens within it. The camera you are seeing in the top left corner is that lens. Nothing showed off that camera, but rotated the image of it, likely to throw off any early render hunters. We rotated it back below.

There are black and white (or gray?) colors, slim and uniform bezels, a look at Nothing OS with all of its themed icons and special widgets, and that extra button on the right side that should activate the Essential Space.

There isn’t much else to take from these, other than your opinions on the overall designs. To me, these look incredible and I can’t wait to take one for a spin.

// Android Headlines