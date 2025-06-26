If you’re a YouTube Premium user, be on the lookout for a new AI-powered feature starting this week, plus non-Premium users are getting access to the platform’s existing conversational AI.

For the Premium folk, there is a new AI carousel for your search results, with YouTube saying it’s a great way to quickly discover helpful results. “Imagine searching for ‘best beaches in Hawaii’ — you could see an AI-generated carousel highlighting clips from videos showcasing the best snorkel spots and volcanic beaches, complete with descriptions and more videos to plan your ideal day.”

You can watch a video of the new carousel in action below.

Existing Premium users already know about the Gemini button on videos, but now the feature is rolling out to some non-Premium users. You can ask Gemini about songs or locations in videos, which is much easier/helpful than using Google Lens like I did back in the day.

Both changes are happening right now.

// YouTube