Nothing Phone 3a and Phone 3a Pro are still very fresh, but already, Nothing is shipping out an update to its software. Labeled as Nothing OS 3.1, the company is bringing new functionality to the Essential Key inside the Camera app, as well as offering a few other enhancements.

As explained by Nothing, the Essential Key (below the power button) now works in the Nothing Camera app, “capturing real-world content directly with a short press to add notes or a long press for voice input.” This means users can separate photos in the Nothing Gallery app from photo reminders in Essential Space.

If you missed our brief writeup, Essential Space is an AI-powered hub for notes and ideas, built into the device. The feature hasn’t blown our minds during usage, but it won’t hurt for Nothing to keep updating it with new features. Nothing also announced that enhancements for the camera and Always On display are included in the update.

Nothing decided now would be a good time to tease future updates, with mentions of Smart Collections, Focused Search, and Flip to Record all mentioned. Nothing, you’re such a tease.

// Nothing