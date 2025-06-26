Google Photos Adds Clever Fix for Its Slow “Ask Photos” AI Feature

Earlier in the month, Google admitted that its “Ask Photos” search feature within Google Photos was not exactly meeting expectations and they were pausing its rollout. They also noted that an improved version of this should begin to rollout within a couple of weeks and we’re now ready for that to happen. In other words, the pause is done and a bigger rollout is happening with a better version.

Google Photos “Ask Photos” fix: In a short blog post today, Google says they listened to feedback on needing a quicker search option alongside Ask Photos to return faster results for simpler searches. Their idea here is to combine the old classic search with Ask Photos, allowing it to perform both search types. You’ll see super quick search results right away while Gemini does its AI magic in the background before returning its results.

The idea sounds much nicer than the two separate search options we had to toggle between before in order to get faster results or the AI-powered ones. We haven’t tested this yet, but Google says they are opening it up beyond early access and rolling it out to “eligible users” in the US right away. Let us know if you see it.

Need a refresher on Google Photos’ Ask Photos feature? We got you here.

// Google