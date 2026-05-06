Samsung has begun the process of rolling out One UI 8.5. The update is headed first to South Korea, followed by other markets soon. This news follows the beta for One UI 8.5 that lasted a few months and rolled out to many different Galaxy devices. Testing must have gone well.

You can view the entire list of devices set to receive One UI 8.5 below. All of these devices will soon have the latest Galaxy AI features, as well as one of the features we love the most, AirDrop support.

Devices to Receive One UI 8.5

Galaxy S25 series

Galaxy S25 FE

Galaxy S24 series

Galaxy S24 FE

Galaxy Z Fold 7

Galaxy Z Flip 7

Galaxy Z Fold 6

Galaxy Z Flip 6

Galaxy Tab S11 series

Galaxy Tab S10 series

As soon as Samsung announces that One UI 8.5 rollout has started for the US, we will let you know.

// Samsung