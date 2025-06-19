Here’s the Nothing Phone 3 and Its New Glyph Matrix Lights

The Nothing Phone 3 marketing scheme is doing what it does, this time by hyping up the death of the Glyph Interface in favor of the Glyph Matrix. A fresh tease of the new lighting system on the back of the Phone 3 might have crushed a previous render leak.

Nothing Phone 3 Glyph Matrix: As was previously announced, the Glyph Matrix is the new lighting system that will launch on the back of the Nothing Phone 3. It appears to be a dot matrix-like lighting system that can show off shapes, sizes, and some graphics, according to a tease posted today by Nothing. Nothing added, “When light becomes language.” as a part of the tease, hinting at much more than just blinking lights.

The new lighting system will live in the top right corner of the phone’s backside instead of across the entire back of the phone through several different light strips like we saw with Nothing Phone 2. You can see how this will look below in a screenshot we grabbed. The video tease is embedded further down the post.

This short clip doesn’t necessarily tell us much, other than the back of the phone won’t be fully filled with dot matrix lights. While that would have been cool, the rear lighting system is still such an odd concept to people like me who never put their phones face down. I do want to see what kinds of settings and options Nothing includes with this, though, as it could make for some fun notification and information presentation.

I will say that this tease seems to make that previous render leak a non-consideration now. The leak, which can see here, doesn’t have a space for this lighting system in it. That image shows a rounded camera system in the center of the phone with a circular housing that would seem to take up too much space for these lights to live and work.

Nothing Phone 3 launches July 1. It’s actually coming to the US in an officially supported capacity too. I can’t wait.

// Nothing