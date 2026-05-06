If you were hoping to see Samsung launch a Galaxy Ring sequel, it’s not looking like a launch will take place in 2026. According to a report out of South Korea, Samsung isn’t pressuring themselves to release a Galaxy Ring 2 until the second half of 2027.

Once released, Galaxy Ring 2 should be a worthy successor. It’s reported that it will sport reduced thickness and weight, as well as have improved battery life for up to 9-10 days of usage. All of those improvements are desired, but the bio sensors should also be getting upgraded.

Enhanced body temperature sensors, improved sleep analysis and, “expanded insights released to cardiovascular health” are reported to be getting worked on. Not yet confirmed, but non-invasive blood sugar measurement could also get implemented by Samsung. Regulatory approval will need to be gained, so we might still be waiting for that long-desired feature.

H2 of 2027 means Galaxy Ring 2 might launch alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 9 and Z Flip 9. That could be cool.

// Electronic Times News