Nothing Phone 3 Will Have a Snapdragon 8s Gen 4

The Nothing Phone 3 is coming on July 1 and that means we have at least two weeks left of day-by-day teases before it all becomes fully revealed. Today, Nothing is telling us that the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 will be inside the phone.

Nothing Phone 3 specs trickle: What does this mean for the Nothing Phone 3? First off, it’s the first time that Nothing will use a current-gen almost-flagship chipset. You may recall that in the Nothing Phone 2 launched with a year-old Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, which was fine just old. The Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 was announced only a couple of months ago and is basically a lesser version of Qualcomm’s top tier Snapdragon 8 Elite. So yeah, it’s new.

And second, ummm, well, we’re at least getting an almost-flagship chipset. While not the Snapdragon 8 Elite that is powering the top non-Google Android phones, it’s in the 8 series and should still be quite powerful. It will be the best chip from Nothing, for sure. Nothing is throwing out numbers like “36% fast on CPU, 88% stronger on GPU, and 60% stronger on the NPU” over the chip used in the Nothing Phone 2. I sure hope it crushes that very old phone and chip.

That’s the news. The Nothing Phone 3 will be powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4.

// Nothing