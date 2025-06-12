Nothing has confirmed that its next phone, Nothing Phone 3, will be available in the US. This needed to be confirmed because not every phone the company launches has support here, so just in case anyone was wondering, you can rest easy tonight knowing that you’ll be able to buy it.

The phone will be available via Nothing’s website and Amazon, designed to work for both T-Mobile and AT&T. And no, it’s not looking like there will some weird beta program for purchase. You can just buy the phone like a normal person.

As for future US plans, the company notes that, “North America is a key priority for Nothing, and this rollout signals our long-term commitment to scaling the brand across the region.”

Nothing Phone 3 launches July 1.