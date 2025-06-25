We are always trying to learn more about Google’s upcoming devices ahead of official announcements, but sometimes the information isn’t the greatest of news. Take this Pixel 10 spec dump as an example. While we now have a very accurate picture of what the Pixel 10 will be, thanks to previously posted renders and now this spec sheet, we’re left relatively underwhelmed by the details.

Pixel 10 Specs Confirm Battery Upgrade, Camera Downgrades: Before we talk specifics, recall that it was reported back in April that Pixel 10 would sacrifice camera specs in exchange for a new telephoto lens. That information now seems accurate, as a leak of the device’s spec sheet does mention a new 10.8-megapixel telephoto lens. While the new lens is welcomed, the other two cameras are getting downgrades, with the wide angle lens getting downsized from 50MP to 48MP and the ultra-wide lens going from 48MP to 12MP.

To be fair to Google, the majority of buyers likely won’t be able to tell the difference, but those who buy Pixel phones because they have great camera systems will most definitely spot it. The trade off for the new telephoto lens may be worth it, but we won’t know until we get the phone in hand.

One upgrade buyers will be met with is a larger battery, rated at 4,970mAh. That’s a fine jump from the Pixel 9’s 4,700mAh battery. With the bigger battery comes slightly faster wired charging at 29W (up from 27W) and the Qi2 wireless charging standard — still capped at 15W speeds. Keep in mind, we’re expecting Google to do something nifty with Qi2.

On paper, besides the upgraded Tensor G5 chipset built on the 3nm process by TSMC, there are no other notable differences. There’s the same 6.3-inch OLED display (2424 x 1080, 120Hz), 12GB RAM, and 128GB base storage.

The Pixel 10 lineup is expected to launch mid-August. As we get closer, expect to learn even more about Google’s upcoming lineup of devices.

