Google is showing off a Gemini app makeover and it looks incredibly clean. The issue people are having is, it’s been released first to iOS and not Android. Rude.

From what we can view in screenshots, since our iOS-powered devices haven’t yet received the change that began to seed out late last week and over the weekend, the opening screen is much less wordy now. Instead of Gemini prompting you to create images or creating music, it’s a simple prompt of, “What should we focus on?”

It looks good. The welcome page is upgraded, plus the answer flow also received some nice touches. You can view a video of it in action here.

Gemini itself isn’t changing. It has all of the same features and we’re sure it will continue to expand its capabilities. Now, Google, please hurry up and release this UI upgrade to Android. Thanks.

// reddit | @immasiddx