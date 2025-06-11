It has been some time since Apple introduced MagSafe, even making it available to the Wireless Power Consortium in early 2023. Since then, we have seen hardly any movement on the Android side to adopt this technology, but a new report might shine a bit of light on Google’s plans with magnets and the Pixel 10 lineup.

According to sources of Android Authority, Google may incorporate Qi 2 wireless charging into the Pixel 10 series, plus fostering good adoption by launching a suite of accessories to take advantage of it. The accessories are said to include a magnetic charger, a charger with stand, and a “Ring Stand.”

For those who need the refresher, the Qi 2 standard dictates the minimum wireless charging speeds, plus the usage of magnetic coils to assist with alignment, thus providing a more efficient charge. Efficiency has always been a con to wireless charging, but improved technology has helped with this issue.

Google’s ecosystem of MagSafe-like accessories will be called Pixelsnap. One of the accessories, the stand we assume, would unlock a new Hub Mode that Google is said to be working on, making your phone a little smart display while it’s charging. We’ve seen a few iterations of this in the past.

All we can say is, it’s about time.

// Android Authority