Samsung Slapping $1,200 Off Galaxy Z Fold 7 With Reservations

With reservations live, an Unpacked date set, and details of the Galaxy Z Fold 7 flowing steady, we are really left staring at the pre-order period that kicks off the minute Samsung finishes telling us all about their new foldables on July 9. We expect pre-orders to be as solid as ever, but until we get those official discount numbers, only the reservation page is giving us a hint at how they might shake out.

Galaxy Z Fold 7 pre-order deals – $1,200 in savings: I don’t know if Samsung is being more conservative with their Galaxy Z Fold 7 pre-order hype this year or if they are actually lowering the savings, but the upfront number they are telling us with reservations is indeed lower than it was for the Galaxy Z Fold 6. Last year, they told us $1,500 in savings, which broke out into $1,200 off with trades, free double storage ($240 value), and free Samsung care, plus the $50 reserve credit.

For this Fold 7 launch, we are starting at $1,200 total. The breakdown isn’t available yet, so we’ll have to guess on some level as to where those savings will come from. However, we know that $50 of it is a credit for reserving (which you should do here) followed by “up to $1,150 additional savings.” What makes up that extra $1,150?

My best guess is up to $1,100 off with trade-ins of devices like a Fold 6 or Galaxy S25 Ultra. They are currently doing $1,000 off with trades for the Galaxy Z Fold 6, so they have to increase that number for the Fold 7, right? If I’m right, then there will be an extra $50 in there, possibly to apply for a storage upgrade, followed by that $50 reservation credit. Or maybe Samsung throws a curveball at us and reduces the starting price in the US? Nah.

Look, the numbers are lower this year than they were last year, at least as a part of this reservation system, so reserving is your best bet on the best Fold 7 deal.

Samsung Reserve Link