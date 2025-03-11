The Pixel 9a is expected to be announced at some point this month and will mark the moment we truly can begin to look forward to whatever Google has in-store for the Pixel 10 series. Before we officially get there, we are getting a supposed first look at the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, and Pixel 10 Pro XL through CAD renders that manufacturers and their accessory makers love to sell off to the highest bidding blogger.

The renders arrive courtesy of @onleaks, as they always do, and well, they show off a Pixel 10 series that looks exactly like the Pixel 9 series. In fact, their “rough” measurements suggest these phones might be identical in size and shape to their predecessors, so close in fact that cases from one series could work on the other. I have my doubts about that, but that could be fun.

I wish there was more to share, but there just isn’t. The Pixel 10 looks like a Pixel 9, because it’s essentially the exact same shape, with the exact same display size, and measures exactly the same. There may be a third camera added this year, so hey, that’s new at least. For the Pixel 10 Pro, the story applies again with matching measurements and design. Oh, the same goes for the Pixel 10 Pro XL.

These renders look a lot like the Pixel 9 series renders because they probably should, assuming these renders are correct in suggesting that the Pixel 10 series will be mostly a Pixel 9 series with internal improvements.

And honestly, that’s probably all we should expect from Google. The Pixel 10 series should launch with Tensor G5 inside, the first truly Google-made and designed chipset. While the focus for it will likely be on all of the AI it can muster, this is a big moment for the mobile industry. We don’t often see chips powering smartphones in the US that weren’t basically re-kitted Samsung chips or something new from Qualcomm. We’ll look at performance, power efficiency, camera performance, and more. It’ll be fun, and that’s coming from someone who doesn’t typically care that much about the chipsets inside phones.

Also, the Pixel 9 series is (at least in my opinion) the best designed phone of the past couple of years. Google absolutely nailed it with these designs, giving us size options and finishes that even best Apple. I’m probably OK with Google running it back while giving us improvements from the inside that could be substantial.

So anyways, below is a look that we are supposed to believe is the Pixel 10 series. It could very well be.

Pixel 10 Pro XL

Pixel 10 Pro

Pixel 10

// Android Headlines [2] [3]