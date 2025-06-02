T-Mobile is celebrating nine years of T-Mobile Tuesdays this week. Over the years, we’ve seen lots of cool stuff given away from the carrier, such as umbrellas, gloves, pickleball paddles, and so much else. This week, T-Mobile has quite a few treats for customers.

Starting tomorrow, eligible customers can claim all of the following items listed below. You can snag a free Slurpee, free burger from BK, get $0.25 off your gas at Shell, and also claim $5 movie tickets to a few summer blockbusters. Overall, there’s some decent value here which some people are sure to appreciate.

What You Can Get Tomorrow, June 3

Free food: Enjoy a free large 7-Eleven Slurpee drink; a free Whopper Jr. with a $1 Burger King purchase; buy one, get one 10-piece wings at Wingstop; BOGO baked good at Cinnabon.

Enjoy a free large 7-Eleven Slurpee drink; a free Whopper Jr. with a $1 Burger King purchase; buy one, get one 10-piece wings at Wingstop; BOGO baked good at Cinnabon. Fuel perks: Get $0.25 off per gallon (up to 20 gallons) of Shell gas through the Fuel Rewards program.

Get $0.25 off per gallon (up to 20 gallons) of Shell gas through the Fuel Rewards program. $5 movie tickets: Hit the theater with $5 movie tickets to see the John Wick spinoff Ballerina. Then on June 24, buckle up for another $5 movie ticket to the highly anticipated F1 The Movie, all through Atom Tickets.

There are also a lot of in-app giveaways taking place in T Life. There are Amazon shopping sprees, free cars, free trips, and everything in between. It’s really popping off over there.

Congratulations to T-Mobile for nine years of giving back to customers.

