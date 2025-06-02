Supposed important dates for the Pixel 10 series have hit the web. We now think we have good intel to circle dates in August, which is exciting, because that means we’re now just a couple of short months away from Google’s latest devices.

According to sources, Google will host its Made by Google event on August 13, while also opening pre-orders for the devices that same day. One short week later on August 20, pre-orders are said to arrive at doorsteps and in-store availability begins.

With all that said, we can look forward to Google detailing the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, and Pixel 10 Pro Fold on August 13, but it’s also noted that we might see the Pixel Watch 4 announced, though, we haven’t heard much about that Wear OS-powered wearable since the first renders leaked in April.

Thanks to past leaks and reports, we have a decent idea of what Google is offering in 2025. Renders detail a similar design to the Pixel 9 lineup and dives into Android 16 code clues us into some possible enhanced customization options that the Pixel 10 phones might offer.

