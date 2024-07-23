Droid Life

T-Mobile Has Free Pickleball Sets Today

Fancy yourself some pickleball? Well, that’d be you and millions of other people, as it remains the fastest growing sport in the US. This week, T-Mobile is celebrating T-Mobile Tuesday with a free pickleball set, complete with two paddles and a ball.

We’re sure these aren’t the fanciest paddles in the world, but one thing is known among all pickleball players: you can never have enough paddles.

To get in on this, you’ll want to save the offer to your Stuff in T-Mobile’s app, then head to your nearest T-Mobile store. Once there and speaking to a rep, hit the redeem button and claim your goods. You’ll have 5 minutes to do so.

You’re about to see me in line trying to snag this set. And if I see any negative comments about pickleball below, you’re gone.

