Fancy yourself some pickleball? Well, that’d be you and millions of other people, as it remains the fastest growing sport in the US. This week, T-Mobile is celebrating T-Mobile Tuesday with a free pickleball set, complete with two paddles and a ball.

We’re sure these aren’t the fanciest paddles in the world, but one thing is known among all pickleball players: you can never have enough paddles.

To get in on this, you’ll want to save the offer to your Stuff in T-Mobile’s app, then head to your nearest T-Mobile store. Once there and speaking to a rep, hit the redeem button and claim your goods. You’ll have 5 minutes to do so.

You’re about to see me in line trying to snag this set. And if I see any negative comments about pickleball below, you’re gone.