Last week, we told you that T-Mobile would be giving away free pairs of branded gloves to all customers this week. Well, today’s the day, people. Head into your local T-Mobile store and get yourself these cute little gloves. I know I’ll be doing so.

Not only are the gloves available, but the T Life app also has free Jumbo Jack cheeseburgers from Jack in the Box, which means T-Mobile customers are living easy today. It’s almost not fair. Free gloves and free burgers? Just don’t eat the burger while wearing the gloves, please.

To claim the gloves, head to your local T-Mobile store that partakes in these promotions, then start the 5:00 redemption timer. Head inside and tell them to hand the gloves over, but be sure to do it politely. And don’t be the person that asks for multiple pairs. It’s one per customers, silly. Then head to Jack in the Box and enjoy lunch.

Thanks, T-Mobile.