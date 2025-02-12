T-Mobile customers who stay on top of the T-Mobile Tuesday giveaways might’ve found themselves at a retail location yesterday, fighting crowds in an attempt to get hands on a limited edition umbrella.

Seriously, look at that line in Rosemead, CA for an umbrella that was snapped by reddit user RedElmo65.

The umbrellas are said to feature a pretty decent opening mechanism and be pretty generous in size, though, the somewhat thin cloth used leaves a bit to be desired, according to users on reddit. Still, this hasn’t stopped those who received the free umbrella to try to make some free money by selling it on eBay for $20-ish bucks.

If you missed out on the umbrella, I’m so sorry, but you can always try calling your local T-Mobile to see if any stock is left. We’ll try to do better about reminding you when T-Mobile is giving away that branded heat. With that said, if we ever see reports about fights and riots due to T-Mobile giving away free junk, I will boycott this entire thing immediately.

// reddit