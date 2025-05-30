Galaxy S22 Series, Others Get May Security Patch

Samsung is shipping out more updates to end the week. This time around, owners of the Galaxy S21 FE, Galaxy S22 series devices, and the Galaxy S23 FE are in line for the updated software.
The changelog for each device only lists the May security patch, so don’t expect anything else after booting it up. If you do happen to spot something, feel free to let us know.
Updated Software Version Numbers
- Galaxy S21 FE: G990USQSGHYE5
- Galaxy S22: S901USQS8FYE4
- Galaxy S22+: S906USQS8FYE4
- Galaxy S22 Ultra: S908USQS8FYE4
- Galaxy S23 FE: S711USQS6DYE2
Go snag ’em!
// Verizon
Collapse Show Comments
1 Comment