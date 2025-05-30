Galaxy S22 Series, Others Get May Security Patch

Samsung is shipping out more updates to end the week. This time around, owners of the Galaxy S21 FE, Galaxy S22 series devices, and the Galaxy S23 FE are in line for the updated software.

The changelog for each device only lists the May security patch, so don’t expect anything else after booting it up. If you do happen to spot something, feel free to let us know.

Updated Software Version Numbers

Galaxy S21 FE : G990USQSGHYE5

: G990USQSGHYE5 Galaxy S22 : S901USQS8FYE4

: S901USQS8FYE4 Galaxy S22+ : S906USQS8FYE4

: S906USQS8FYE4 Galaxy S22 Ultra : S908USQS8FYE4

: S908USQS8FYE4 Galaxy S23 FE: S711USQS6DYE2

Go snag ’em!

// Verizon