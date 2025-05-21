Android 16 QPR1 Beta 1 is rolling out to supported Pixel device owners enrolled in the Android Beta, providing folks with their first real taste of Material 3 Expressive. If you were one of the people who booted up this build, we’d love to hear your initial thoughts.

The overall look is pretty sweet, but there are two major things about this QPR1 build and the last Android 16 build I was on that have convinced me that this one is far superior: The Modes tile in the system toggle pulldown actually features a Do Not Disturb button and that little haptic feedback you get when sliding away a notification. Mmm, that’s the good stuff.

Take to the comments section and let us know your initial thoughts on Material 3 Expressive. Are you liking it? You can also provide feedback on Android 16 QPR1 Beta 1 in general, but if it’s bug related, be sure to tell the Android Dev team, too. We’re sure they would appreciate it.