Android 16 QPR1 Beta 1 Now Available for Pixel Devices!

Google released Android 16 QPR1 Beta 1 during its Google I/O keynote, downloadable onto Pixel devices dating back to the Pixel 6.

Labeled as build number BP31.250502.008, this build will contain new platform features, bug fixes, performance optimizations, and the August 2025 security patches. On top of that, users will also spot the beginnings of the Material 3 Expressive rollout. Look for it in the notifications, quick settings, lock screen, and launcher.

Supported devices: Pixel 6, 6 Pro, 6a, 7, 7 Pro, 7a, 8, 8 Pro, 8a, 9, 9 Pro, 9a, Pixel Tablet series devices.

Release date: May 20, 2025

Build: BP31.250502.008

Emulator support: x86 (64-bit), ARM (v8-A)

Security patch level: May 2025

Google Play services: 25.13.33

Flashable factory images and OTA files are now live. The OTA is also live, so if you’re more into that, enroll via the link below.

