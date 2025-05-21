Google Releases Android 16 for TV Beta

Back in January, Google announced that it would be bringing Gemini to Google TV, allowing for more conversational requests to your television. This week during Google I/O, Google expanded on this news, announcing the release of the Android 16 for TV beta.

Aimed at developers who enjoy playing with emulators, this beta is designed to help get apps ready for the platform’s release later down the road. Developers can play with new APIs and design elements, all of which should lead to a richer TV experience for the users.

Gemini is expected to launch on Google TV in the fall. In the meantime, developers can begin to implement the Video Discovery API into their work, as well as utilize the Jetpack Compose for TV service which has now officially exited beta.

As regular users, we still have to wait a few months before we get to play with all of this stuff.

Android 16 for TV Highlights, Developer Specific

MediaQualityManager allows developers to take control over selecting picture profiles.

Platform Eclipsa Audio codec support allows creators to use the IAMF spatial audio format. For ExoPlayer support that includes previous platform versions, see ExoPlayer’s IAMF decoder module.

Various improvements to media playback speed, consistency and efficiency, as well as HDMI-CEC reliability and performance optimizations for 64-bit kernels.



// Android Developers