Google talked a lot about Gemini today, so much that they said the word “Gemini” more than “AI” during the I/O keynote. I can’t say I’m surprised, as I noticed early on that CEO Sundar Pichai was choosing the word “Gemini” over AI as often as he could and joked with Tim that they might not even try to say AI at all. Of course, they said it plenty, but the star really was Gemini and how Google is doing everything it can to integrate Gemini into all of its ideas.

One of the big ones that touches us in the Android space is through an upcoming assistant takeover. As you all might remember, Google already confirmed that Google Assistant would go away by the end of this year and will be replaced by Gemini. Today, they showed off what the future may one day look like with Gemini as a universal AI assistant that does a lot more with your phone than Google Assistant ever could.

As a part of their Project Astra, Google showed a video demo during I/O with a person getting help fixing their bike. Gemini was there on the phone to initially pull-up a manual for their specific bike, but after that moment things got interesting.

Gemini was able to scroll through the PDF of the bike manual to find a specific section, open YouTube on its own to help the person deal with a stripped screw, and then use the camera and its integration with Gmail to identify the type of nut needed for another step that was mentioned in an email. The person took things to another level by asking Gemini to call a local bike shop and ask if they had a screw that was required, which Gemini did on its own without the bike person ever talking to the bike shop. Please read that again if you need to. The video finishes with Gemini doing a few other actions, but that series of events I described is quite wild.

Gemini took over the person’s phone, scrolled through a PDF, searched YouTube, and then called on their behalf to talk to someone without the need of the person(!). Look, this was a demo video, but this is where Google thinks Gemini can go in the near future.

Alongside this wild demo, Google did share some other items coming to Gemini to make it more personal in the near future. For one, Gemini Live will soon integrate with Google Maps, Calendar, Tasks, and Keep, so you can finally get a Live session to add events to your calendar, utilize all of the info in Google Maps, and take advantage of the power of Keep/Tasks.

This is arriving in the coming weeks and you’ll be in full control over whether or not you want these integrations to happen.

Finally, Google also has this idea of a proactive assistant that could recognize you, as a student, has a test coming up that you may need help studying for. Gemini could prompt you ahead of time with a quiz over the subject, followed by follow-ups to target in case there were areas you needed more work in. The idea seems limited at the moment, but I think we can all see where a proactive assistant could take us. Do we want that? I guess we’re about to find out.

Look, Gemini was everywhere today and we’ve tried to highlight the most important points that Google made. This one, even if you are bored of Gemini, seemed big enough to talk through, as it is the upcoming replacement for Google Assistant and it seems way more powerful. Is this what you think a next-generation assistant should be?

// Google