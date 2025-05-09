Thanks to the rollout of One UI 7 and Android 15 being mostly complete at this point and reaching devices as old as the Galaxy S21 series, Samsung is now on to sending out a fresh wave of monthly security updates to its phones. This period won’t last long, though, as Android 16 and One UI 8 are just around the corner. Still, we need updates and Samsung has them, starting with the May Android update.

The first batch of devices seeing this minor May update is the Galaxy S25 series, which I tend to think makes sense knowing how new they are. Not that Samsung always updates its newest phones first, but it would certainly be OK if they did.

SAMSUNG MAY UPDATE: Below are the build numbers for all of the Samsung devices that have currently received the May Android update.

Galaxy S25 Ultra : S938USQS3AYDF

: S938USQS3AYDF Galaxy S25+ : S936USQS3AYDF

: S936USQS3AYDF Galaxy S25: S931USQS3AYDF

SAMSUNG MAY UPDATE CHANGES: This update is expectedly minor, with Verizon only describing it as follows – “The current software update provides the most up to date Android security patches for your device.”

If we find any other changes, we’ll be sure to add them here.