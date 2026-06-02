Samsung is now shipping out the May security patch to both the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S24 family of devices. That’s eight devices in total, likely meaning millions of folks should be seeing this notification pop up on their phone.

Nothing beyond the security patch is listed in the changelog. If you install it and then notice something new, feel free to let us know.

Galaxy S23 : S911USQS7FZE3

: S911USQS7FZE3 S23+ : S916USQS7FZE3

: S916USQS7FZE3 S23 Ultra : S918USQS7FZE3

: S918USQS7FZE3 S23 FE : S711USQS8FZE4

: S711USQS8FZE4 S24 : S921USQS6DZE2

: S921USQS6DZE2 S24+ : S926USQS6DZE2

: S926USQS6DZE2 S24 Ultra : S928USQS6DZE2

: S928USQS6DZE2 S24 FE: S721USQSBDZE1

Happy updating!

// Verizon