Samsung is now shipping out the May security patch to both the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S24 family of devices. That’s eight devices in total, likely meaning millions of folks should be seeing this notification pop up on their phone.
Nothing beyond the security patch is listed in the changelog. If you install it and then notice something new, feel free to let us know.
Updated Software Version Numbers
- Galaxy S23: S911USQS7FZE3
- S23+: S916USQS7FZE3
- S23 Ultra: S918USQS7FZE3
- S23 FE: S711USQS8FZE4
- S24: S921USQS6DZE2
- S24+: S926USQS6DZE2
- S24 Ultra: S928USQS6DZE2
- S24 FE: S721USQSBDZE1
Happy updating!
// Verizon