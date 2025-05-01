Samsung is beginning to ship the One UI 7 (Android 15) update to ten more devices to kick off the month of May. Devices now receiving this update include the Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S22 lineups, the Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3, plus the Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4.

If you haven’t been following, this is a major Android upgrade, meaning you’ll find lots of new features inside. Everything from Now Bar, Gemini upgrades, big home screen improvements, UI changes, and more are baked in. It should be quite a change for Galaxy owners, so free to do a little happy dance if your device is listed below.

Software Version Numbers

Galaxy S21 : G991USQUEHYDA

: G991USQUEHYDA S21+ : G996USQUEHYDA

: G996USQUEHYDA S21 Ultra : G998USQUEHYDA

: G998USQUEHYDA S22 : S901USQU8FYDB

: S901USQU8FYDB S22+ : S906USQU8FYDB

: S906USQU8FYDB S22 Ultra : S908USQU8FYDB

: S908USQU8FYDB Z Fold 3 : F926USQUAKYD9

: F926USQUAKYD9 Z Flip 3 : F711USQUBKYD9

: F711USQUBKYD9 Z Fold 4 : F936USQU8HYD9

: F936USQU8HYD9 Z Flip 4: F721USQU8HYD9

Enjoy Android 15, Galaxy owners!

// Verizon