Samsung is beginning the teasing process for its next line of foldables, though, it’s somewhat confusing if we’re being honest. In the press release, Samsung says, “Meet the Next Chapter of Ultra,” then shows the outline of what we assume is the Galaxy Z Fold 7. It’s not our belief that Samsung is releasing some type of Galaxy Z Fold Ultra this year, unless they have found a way to have zero leaks about it.

It could be that Samsung is trying to bring more of the Ultra line’s features and hardware to its Galaxy Z line, but again, the press release doesn’t offer much for specifics. It also says the following:

With industry-leading hardware, cutting-edge performance and seamless AI integration optimized for the foldable format, it’s what users have come to expect from Galaxy Ultra. And when it unfolds, it transforms– into a more immersive entertainment hub, a spacious workspace, or a multitasking powerhouse, now enhanced by powerful Galaxy AI features designed specifically for the foldable form. The Ultra experience is ready to unfold.

It would be an interesting move for Samsung to add the Ultra moniker to its Z line, but some might argue that it could get confusing. For example, is the Ultra model only for the Z Fold and not the Z Flip? What then are the differences? Your guess is as good as ours right now. All we truly now is, Samsung has new foldables coming this summer.

And seriously, if they’re just throwing around the Ultra name and aren’t applying it to the Z Fold 7, then this whole press release was very confusing.

