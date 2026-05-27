The Google Health update to Fitbit has certainly had its share of haters. The change to Google Health is not small and the freakout from long-time Fitbit users was probably expected, at least on some level, by Google. People aren’t typically that accepting of major shake-ups to anything, especially when it’s something that takes up a significant chunk of their lives.

With the launch of Google Health, part of the reason that there has been some backlash, is because features from Fitbit have gone missing. Google was previously upfront about this when Google Health launched as a preview months ago, but since the public rollout, there hasn’t really been a place for folks to go to see what’s missing, what’s potentially on the way, and what Google is working on to make the app comparable to the Fitbit app of old.

Today, Google has come out and shared their roadmap of improvements, feature releases, and bug fixes for Google Health. The list is extensive and probably should have released on the day that Google Health took over for Fitbit.

In a lengthy post to Google Health’s support center, Google said that they want to “keep the spirit of the Public Preview going” by committing to listening to feedback, adding new capabilities, and fixing existing issues with Google Health.

From there, they dive into all that’s coming and changing in future updates. If you have been worried about the state of Google Health as it stands today, you’ll want to read through this and see if the future will meet your needs.

The list dives into everything from improved exercise tracking to sleep to calorie tracking to fitness plans and making messages more concise with the Google Health Coach.

Google says that these changes will start rolling out as soon as this week and then ongoing into the summer.

Exercise Tracking Bug Fixes Correctly label runs that were incorrectly labeled as general workouts for some users (rolling out this week).

Add splits to run summaries (rolling out this week).

Improve load time and discoverability for maps on exercise summaries.

Address incomplete data in TCX exports for exercises tracked using Fitbit Air and connected GPS and for exercises tracked using multiple devices or apps connected to Google Health. Improvements Improve how the app responds while live tracking a Fitbit Air exercise in the event of lost connectivity.

Address metric inconsistency when tracking an exercise with multiple devices connected to the Google Health app.

Continue to improve the number of exercises that Fitbit Air automatically detects. Nutrition and Calorie Tracking Bug Fixes Prevent log duplication when the same third-party app is connected via Health Connect and Google Health directly.

Ensure logs from MyFitnessPal, Cronometer, and LoseIt have appropriate meal types (not Other).

Address over-reporting of energy burned for Pixel Watch users so energy burned is counted correctly. Improvements Add custom food viewing, creation, and logging

Improve goal-setting and progress tracking as we know this is an area where many of us have specific patterns and routines.

Add more deletion capabilities so you can curate and manage your logs more granularly and easily.

Include the name of the third-party source to detailed food log views, not just summary views, so you can always tell where your data came from. Daily Activity Improvements Add charts for hourly step goals, both in the Today and Health tabs. Sleep Bug Fixes Address missing Sleep Scores in parts of the app for some users. Improvements Add a 24-hour total sleep view so you can see your main sleep and naps together.

Make naps easier to find so you can view them for today or for previous days.

Update the Restlessness bar so you can view it closer to the Awake bar, along with improving the minor awake moments detection.

Add deletion options for sleep sessions. Google Health Coach Improvements to Google Health Coach messages in Today tab Make messages more concise without sacrificing helpful detail and try to find the right balance between positivity and objectivity.

Include more visuals like charts, maps, and glanceable stats in messages.

Tune which of your activities warrant a message from the Coach, so you should expect less commentary on brief walks. Improvements to Ask Coach Ask for your intent more frequently before responding when the Coach would benefit for more detail.

Reduce references to less timely or important information.

Have better recall of guiding instructions such as “Stop mentioning…”, “Forget that I…”, “I am no longer…”.

Reduce error outs or unnecessary non-answers.

Add support for deleting logs via Ask Coach.

Add support for logging core body temperature via Ask Coach.

Include fat type, sodium, and fiber measurements in food items logged via Ask Coach. Improvements to Fitness Plans We updated our Fitness plans based on feedback we heard from users in Public Preview. We have additional iterations planned based on the feedback we’ve continued to receive: The current plan experience (flexible weekly targets) doesn’t fully meet the needs of people who thrive on more structure. While we designed this initial launch to support flexibility, bringing back weekly structured schedules later this year in some way is on our roadmap.

Continue to improve on the quality, discoverability, and execution of coach-generated workouts to help you meet your weekly targets. Metric Views Bug Fixes Address issues with data staleness and data inconsistency between the tiles on the Today and Health tabs and the fuller metric views. Improvements Make it easier to customize your Today and Health dashboards so you can more easily re-arrange metrics within them or add or remove metrics. Sharing your data Bug Fixes Address app crash when trying to access friends and family via settings in certain cases. Improvements Add support for sharing data back to Apple Health.

Enable sharing of medical records with Smart Health Links.

Enable you to use tools like command line interfaces (CLIs) and other AI skills on top of your data. Account Migration and Support Improvements Heads of families cannot migrate their personal account without also migrating or deleting kids’ accounts. We recognize the current account migration process doesn’t make it easy to delete a child account if you don’t want to migrate or graduate the child. In June, you’ll be able to delete child accounts and unblock your account migration.

// Google