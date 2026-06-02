Gemini for Home continues to receive improvements at a rapid pace. It seems that updates are being pushed on a weekly basis at this point. This time, Google is making Gemini and your Nest cameras the ultimate pet spy, with pet recognition and Home Briefs designed to keep you updated on what the fur ball was up to while you are away.

Pet Memory is what Google is calling this. For those with an Advanced plan of Google Home Premium, you can share your pet’s name and type, then Gemini can alert you when “Fido” is in the kitchen or up on the couch. “By remembering these details, we reduce misidentifications and can give you important, personalized updates,” Google writes.

This goes along with the Home Briefs, which also requires the Advanced plan. When you get home, you can ask, “What happened while I was at work today?” and Gemini will comb your video data and inform you on everything you might’ve missed. You can even ask, “Did the dog go on the couch today?” or “Are the garbage cans out front?”

These upgrades are rolling out starting today.

Gemini for Home (Early Access) Voice Assistant Hallo Deutschland! Schön, hier zu sein! Early access arrives in Germany. We’re continuing our international expansion this week by rolling out to users in Germany. Users will start receiving invitations to join early access to Gemini for Home voice assistant. Look for the banner in your Google Home app settings. We’re excited to welcome another country, and look forward to hearing your feedback. Please take a look at some of the things you can do with your new Gemini for Home voice assistant. Ask for a Home Brief or search live video by voice, rolling out in all supported markets. Instantly find out what is—or was—happening around your home just by asking. Whether you want a broad summary of the day, need to locate a specific past event or want to know what’s happening on your Nest cameras (and Gemini built-in cameras) right now, your voice assistant has you covered. Previously available only in the US, we’re excited to expand these capabilities to all supported countries and languages. Get audio descriptions on your speakers or audio descriptions alongside video clips on your smart displays. Requires the Advanced plan of Google Home Premium. Try saying: “What happened while I was at work today?” Gemini will give you a summary of key events in your home.

“Are the garbage cans out front?” Gemini will check your doorbell camera to see if there are garbage cans out front, right now.

“Did the dog go on the couch today?” Gemini will check your indoor camera history to see if your furry friend got on the couch that day. Camera AI Pet Memory: We know your pets are an important part of your home, so now, your camera can tell you that “Fido is walking in the kitchen” instead of just “A dog is walking in the kitchen”. Your indoor Nest cameras (and select Gemini built-in cameras) are now more personal with the ability to remember key details about your pets. Simply go to Ask Home in the Home app and share your pet’s name and type. By remembering these details, we reduce misidentifications and can give you important, personalized updates – like letting you know when Fido is playing in the living room! Requires the Advanced plan of Google Home Premium.

// Google