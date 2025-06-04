Samsung has a few fresh Wear OS updates rolling out this week, this time for the Galaxy Watch 5, Watch 5 Pro, and Galaxy Watch Ultra.
The changelog for Watch Ultra lists the May security patch, while the Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro are listed as receiving the March patch. Nothing else is noted.
Updated Software Version Numbers
- Galaxy Watch 5:
- R905USQU1CYCD (40mm)
- R915USQU1CYCD (44mm)
- Galaxy Watch 5 Pro: R925USQU1CYCD
- Galaxy Watch Ultra: L705USQS1AYE9
Go snag those updates.
// Verizon
