Samsung has a few fresh Wear OS updates rolling out this week, this time for the Galaxy Watch 5, Watch 5 Pro, and Galaxy Watch Ultra.

The changelog for Watch Ultra lists the May security patch, while the Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro are listed as receiving the March patch. Nothing else is noted.

Updated Software Version Numbers

Galaxy Watch 5 : R905USQU1CYCD (40mm) R915USQU1CYCD (44mm)

: Galaxy Watch 5 Pro : R925USQU1CYCD

: R925USQU1CYCD Galaxy Watch Ultra: L705USQS1AYE9

Go snag those updates.

// Verizon