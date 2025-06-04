Droid Life

Galaxy Watch 5 Lineup, Watch Ultra Get Security Patch Updates

Galaxy Watch 5 Pro

We may earn a commission when you click links to retailers and purchase goods. More info.

Samsung has a few fresh Wear OS updates rolling out this week, this time for the Galaxy Watch 5, Watch 5 Pro, and Galaxy Watch Ultra.

The changelog for Watch Ultra lists the May security patch, while the Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro are listed as receiving the March patch. Nothing else is noted.

Updated Software Version Numbers

  • Galaxy Watch 5:
    • R905USQU1CYCD (40mm)
    • R915USQU1CYCD (44mm)
  • Galaxy Watch 5 Pro: R925USQU1CYCD
  • Galaxy Watch Ultra: L705USQS1AYE9

Go snag those updates.

// Verizon

Category

Tags

Collapse Show Comments

Back to Top