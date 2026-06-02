Being worried about a future filled with AI doesn’t mean you an alarmist. While AI certainly has its uses, it likely has as many or more downsides if we step back and look at the bigger picture of it all. One of those downsides would be ways for criminals or scam artists to use AI in order to pull off the crimes they so love to commit.

Today, Google announced that its Phone by Google app has new tech in place that could stop potential AI scams that happen via phone calls.

Since AI can be used to spoof or clone a person’s voice, you can probably imagine that a faked call using a voice that sounds like yours or someone you know could be bad. The amounts of information that could be abstracted from a call where one party doesn’t realize they are talking to a scam artist could be huge.

To protect against this, Google’s fake call detection works when a call happens from a number you have as a contact that can’t be verified by that person’s phone. Or think about it a different way. If a person you know calls you using the Google Phone app, and you also use the Google Phone app, there is a behind-the-scenes confirmation that you are both calling each other from your phones.

If a scammer were to spoof their number and call you, that little verification or handshake from your friend’s phone would be missing and the call would then alert you that this might not be the person you thought it was.

Google is doing this through a digital handshake that uses end-to-end encrypted RCS technology. Yes, that’s the same RCS that we now use to text message everyone we know.

Oh, and if you don’t like the idea of this digital handshake, you can disable this feature at any time (instructions).

This new fake call detection will land on Pixel phones first later this month and then rollout globally.

// Google