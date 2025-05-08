Samsung continues to push One UI 7 (Android 15) to eligible devices, following what felt like a considerable wait for Galaxy owners. Feeling for Samsung a bit, the update to Android 15 is massive, so brief delays are understandable. Regardless, because Google has shifted its Android launch calendar, it’s now reported that One UI 8 (Android 16) will be entering beta later this month.

One UI 8 beta builds are already floating around, which we know because there has been hands-on with them running on a Galaxy Z Flip 6. Users shouldn’t expect any major differences between Android 15 and Android 16, but there are a few refinements that have been previewed, such as Now Brief for older devices, an updated Quick Share feature, and additional device support for log video recording in the camera app (launched as a Galaxy S25 series exclusive).

The beta is reported to launch in select markets the third week week of May, with a wider rollout scheduled for June. Naturally, as we learn more about device and market availability, we’ll update you.

We are two weeks away from Google I/O, so expect Android 16 discussions to increase significantly. We’re here for it.

// SamMobile