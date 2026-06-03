Earlier in the week, Google released a minor Android 17 Beta update as Beta 4.1, showing another new sign that we are very close to a stable update. In our story for that update, we pointed out that the Pixel 10a remained off the list of supported devices and that we weren’t sure why. Today, Google fixed that.

The Pixel 10a was just added to both Android 17 beta programs. If you want to be a part of Android 17 Beta 4.1, there is now a build available for the Pixel 10a. If you’d rather be a part of the Android 17 QPR1 Beta, there’s a Pixel 10a build for that too.

These aren’t new builds or anything like that, we’re just welcoming to the Pixel 10a to the party. For Android 17 Beta 4.1, you are looking at CP21.260330.011. For Android 17 QPR1 Beta 3, you are looking at CP31.260508.005.

Downloads available: