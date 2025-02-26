Google Voice is without a doubt one of the greatest apps and services of all time if you happen to need one phone number that can reach multiple devices at once. I parted ways with it a year or so ago, but miss it dearly and have considered a return if it weren’t for the awkward way it works with iOS. The other reason I left it was because it seemed neglected at all times and still doesn’t even support RCS.

Today, I wish I could tell you that Google is finally giving it RCS support, but instead they are giving it another feature that actually sounds pretty handy. Now, as calls come in, an admin for the Google Voice number can delegate calls to other users. That means that if a voice all comes in, a simple press of a button would give you the power to send that call along to an associate, assistant, partner, etc.

Google called this a “top feature request” and listed out the following features that are a part of it:

Answer calls on the delegator’s behalf

Place calls on the delegator’s behalf, including transferring the call to the delegator once connected

Transfer calls selectively to the delegator

Listen to voicemail messages and view voicemail transcripts

In the future, they also plan to add delegate access to access call history, voicemail history, and inbox management. Nice.

Google Play Link: Google Voice

// Google