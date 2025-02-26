We recently got a possible look at the Galaxy Z Fold 7 from Samsung, shown to sport a thinned design. Today, we’re getting eyes on renders of the Galaxy Z Flip 7, which doesn’t quite follow the same trend that Samsung’s larger foldable option is getting.

Appearance wise, there seems to be zero changes from the Galaxy Z Flip 6. However, the dimensions and display sizes point to minor differences. In the specs listed alongside the renders, Z Flip 7 will feature a 3.6-inch cover display and 6.8-inch main display. That means this phone will have slightly larger displays versus the Z Flip 6, which had a 3.4-inch cover display and 6.7-inch main display.

Overall dimensions are reported to have grown to 166.6 x 75.2 x 6.9mm (9.1mm with the camera bump). Other specs, such as for the dual rear cameras, appear unchanged.

The last piece of the report discusses price, which is also said to go unchanged from last year’s model. That’s probably a good thing, especially if Samsung doesn’t intend to change too much. On the bright side, the larger that cover display gets, the more useful it becomes. That’s always welcomed.

