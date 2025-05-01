A fresh update is on the way to Google Voice that introduces both 3-way calling and “an overall enhanced, redesigned in-call user interface.” Unfortunately, Google has still not enabled RCS in Google Voice, and at this point we assume they never will.

However, for this latest update,. you really can make 3-way calls now in Google Voice. You’ll find buttons to “Add” and “Merge” in order to add callers and then merge the two calls together. Google suggests you might need this functionality to bring in a translator, include legal counsel, or facilitate smoother overall transfers. Nice.

As for the redesigned call UI, Google has made buttons more accessible and prominent, with a “consistent look and feel” for Google Voice, including an “intuitive call layout” that should remind you of the look you see in Google Meet. There are also “improved placement” for key call controls.

This update is on a potentially extended rollout that starts as early as today, May 1. The updated user interface is for all users, while 3-way calling is for those with Voice Starter, Voice Standard, Voice Premier subscription, as well as customers with SIP Link Standard and SIP Link Premier.

But seriously, Google, when can we get RCS in Google Voice? We’ve been asking for it since at least 2020.

Google Play Link: Google Voice

// Google