Samsung February Updates Continue on to Galaxy S22, S21 Series

Samsung has sent out a bunch of updates to devices this month, none of which arrived as One UI 7. That’s larger update is probably delayed or coming much further down the road, so we are instead just tracking monthly patches. The Samsung February update is essentially out for all of Samsung’s still-supported phones, now that it is available to the Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S22 series.

We have build numbers below to be on the lookout for. Once you get each, don’t expect any major changes. There aren’t camera or performance improvements this time. There could be bug fixes that Verizon and Samsung haven’t mentioned, but this is a straight-up software update that “provides the most up to date Android security patches on your device.”

Here are the latest batch of devices seeing the Samsung February update:

Galaxy S21 : G991USQSEGYA5

: G991USQSEGYA5 Galaxy S21+ : G996USQSEGYA5

: G996USQSEGYA5 Galaxy S21 Ultra : G998USQSEGYA5

: G998USQSEGYA5 Galaxy S21 FE : G990USQSEGYA3, G990U2SQSCGYA3

: G990USQSEGYA3, G990U2SQSCGYA3 Galaxy S22 : S901USQS7EYA5

: S901USQS7EYA5 Galaxy S22+ : S906USQS7EYA5

: S906USQS7EYA5 Galaxy S22 Ultra: S908USQS7EYA5

To check for this update, head into Settings>Software update>Download and Install.

// Verizon