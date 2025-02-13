In general, YouTube TV is a pretty cool streaming TV platform, outside of the fact that it was once a $35 subscription and now costs $83 per month, thanks to its most recent price increase. The service itself is quite good at what it wants to be, with a solid list of channels, free DVR, and access to additional subscriptions (for a fee). It’s good at what it wants to be.

However, in the world of TV, you have to negotiate pricing with networks when they are on your platform. For example, you may recall from back in 2021 when YouTube TV announced that it was about to lose NBC Universal networks because it failed to come to agreement on new terms. They eventually figured it all out and NBC has been there since. The same thing happened with Disney that same year.

This week, YouTube TV announced that Paramount and all of its related content could be gone after February 13 because they have failed to reach a “fair agreement” over keeping their channels on the platform in a way that wouldn’t pass on additional costs to subscribers.

How many channels are we talking about here? 24 at a minimum. Channels like CBS, CBS Sports, Paramount, MTV, BET, Comedy Central, and all of the Nickelodeon channels are a part of Paramount’s lineup. The full lineup is as follows:

BET

BET Her

CBS

CBS Sports Network

CMT

Comedy Central

Comet TV

Dabl

MTV

MTV Classic

MTV2

MyNetwork TV NewsNation

Nick Jr.

Nick Toons

Nickelodeon

Paramount

Pop

Smithsonian Channel

Start TV

Teen Nick

Tr3s: MTV, Musica y Mas

TV Land

VH1

That sucks, right? YouTube TV just raised your price in December to almost $100 per month and now you could lose 24 pretty major channels.

As we mentioned above, YouTube TV and the networks they claim to be losing have come to agreement within days of the deadlines they set, and I’d imagine that will happen again here. Paramount and CBS and all of those channels above are too big to not have on your streaming TV platform. They’ll come to an agreement, just be patient.

Your worry should really be over how long you’ll pay $83 per month, as these are almost always signs of a future price increase on the horizon.

// YouTube