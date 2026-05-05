Google released the May 2026 Pixel update this morning, giving us at least one final Android 16 build before they release Android 17 to the masses. While Android 17 is very much in the final stages of its beta program, things must not quite be ready or Google is saving that release for Google I/O later this month.

In this Android 16 build for May, Google has released a single build for the Pixel 7a up through the Pixel 10a. We are missing updates for the Pixel 6 series, Pixel 6a, and Pixel 7 series – we’ve talked about why these devices don’t see every single update any longer.

The new build can be found below for each device, but it’s the same for all as CP1A.260505.005, at least for now. On occasion, we see Google release additional builds for specific carriers or countries.

As for rollout timing, this May Pixel update will start today and “continue over the next several weeks in phases.”

Global Pixel 7a: CP1A.260505.005

Pixel Tablet: CP1A.260505.005

Pixel Fold: CP1A.260505.005

Pixel 8: CP1A.260505.005

Pixel 8 Pro: CP1A.260505.005

Pixel 8a: CP1A.260505.005

Pixel 9: CP1A.260505.005

Pixel 9 Pro: CP1A.260505.005

Pixel 9 Pro XL: CP1A.260505.005

Pixel 9 Pro Fold: CP1A.260505.005

Pixel 9a: CP1A.260505.005

Pixel 10: CP1A.260505.005

Pixel 10 Pro: CP1A.260505.005

Pixel 10 Pro XL: CP1A.260505.005

Pixel 10 Pro Fold: CP1A.260505.005

Pixel 10a: CP1A.260505.005

As for what’s new in the May 2026 Pixel update, Google shared the following:

Battery & Charging Fix for slow wireless charging speeds when the battery level is between 75% and 80% in certain conditions*[1] Camera Fix for an issue where the camera app could freeze while recording video and adjusting the zoom level*[4] Display & Graphics Fix for an issue that caused a persistent flickering white dot or visual noise to appear at the top of the display in certain conditions*[3]

Fix for an issue that could intermittently cause the screen to appear fuzzy, frozen, or display noise lines*[2] Framework Fix for an issue where the keyboard or input screen could appear frozen or incorrectly positioned in some apps under certain conditions*[1] ———————- Device Applicability Fixes are available for all supported Pixel devices unless otherwise indicated below. Some fixes may be carrier/region specific. *[1] Pixel 7a, Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel 8a, Pixel Fold, Pixel Tablet, Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, Pixel 9 Pro Fold, Pixel 9a, Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, Pixel 10 Pro Fold, Pixel 10a *[2] Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL *[3] Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL *[4] Pixel 10

Again, Google (and its carrier partners like Verizon, T-Mobile, and AT&T) will begin pushing these updates over-the-air shortly (Settings>System>Software updates>System update), but if you don’t want to wait for Google and prefer to update manually, you will soon find each factory image or OTA file at the links below. For instructions on how to flash a factory image, here you go. For instructions on how to flash an OTA .zip file, here you go.