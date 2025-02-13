There Won’t Be a OnePlus Open 2 This Year

In what may come as surprising news, OnePlus has come out and confirmed that it will not release the OnePlus Open 2 this year.

In a blog post to its community forum, the OnePlus Open product manager assures that this is not a departure from the category, but instead is being used as time to “recalibrate” and ensure that when its next foldable is launched, its worthy of the Never Settle mantra that OnePlus is known for.

Below is an excerpt from the announcement.

At OnePlus, our core strength and passion lie in setting new benchmarks and challenging the status quo across all product categories. With that in mind, we’ve carefully considered the timing and our next steps in foldable devices, and we have made the decision not to release a foldable this year. While this may come as a surprise, we believe this is the right approach for us at this time. As OPPO takes the lead in the foldable segment with the Find N5, we’re committed to developing products that will redefine multiple categories and bring you experiences that are as innovative and exciting as ever, all while aligning closely with our Never Settle mantra.

Honestly, this type of transparency is very welcomed in this space. There was serious expectation building that the OnePlus Open 2 was coming in 2025, a follow up to the very popular original. With OnePlus coming out and confirming that fans can now look forward to the more distant future for a sequel device, customers can start to either calm down or maybe start shopping for a different device to keep them busy.

If you missed our original Open review, we loved it. It was nearly a perfect entry into the foldable category by OnePlus. With OnePlus granting themselves time to really hone in on the next one, our expectations my now even have to be higher for the OnePlus Open 2.

// OnePlus