Samsung is shipping the February security patch to devices, with the first to receive being its newer devices. Owners of the Galaxy S24 series, as well as the Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 should be on the lookout.

We aren’t seeing anything beyond the February patch, but if you happen to boot this up and notice anything else, feel free to let us know and we can update this. And if you don’t own one of these devices, don’t worry, we expect Samsung to ship a lot of updates month.

Updated Software Build Numbers

Galaxy S24 : S921USQS4AYA1

: S921USQS4AYA1 Galaxy S24+ : S926USQS4AYA1

: S926USQS4AYA1 Galaxy S24 Ultra : S928USQS4AYA1

: S928USQS4AYA1 Galaxy Z Flip 6 : F741USQS2AYA5

: F741USQS2AYA5 Galaxy Z Fold 6: F956USQS2AYA5

Go get those updates.

// Verizon