YouTube TV is becoming more flexible for subscribers, allowing you to essentially pick and choose what your money gets you. A YouTube TV plan is currently $82.99/mo for 100+ networks across genres. In the coming weeks, YouTube TV will introduce 10+ plans across varying genres, offering you a way to get what you want and pay less each month.

A prime example is the Sports Plan, priced at $65/mo. Listed at $18 cheaper per month, users get access to FS1, NBC Sports, all of ESPN, and ESPN Unlimited when it’s available in the fall. At $11 cheaper than the standard plan, there’s the Sports + News Plan. For those not interested in sports, the Entertainment Plan is $55/mo and gets you Comedy Central, FX, Paramount, Food Network, HGTV, and more.

These are some of the YouTube TV options moving forward.

Sports + News Plan ($71.99/month, or $56.99/month for new users**): Priced $11 lower than the main YouTube TV plan, get everything in the Sports Plan plus your national news, with networks such as CNBC, Fox News, MSNBC, CNN, in addition to CSPAN, Bloomberg, and Fox Business.

Entertainment Plan ($54.99/month, or $44.99/month for new users**): For the cinephiles and comedy buffs, the Entertainment Plan includes all your major broadcasters and content, ranging from FX dramas to Hallmark classics, with channels such as Comedy Central, Bravo, Paramount, Food Network, HGTV, and many more, all for $28 lower than the main plan.

News + Entertainment + Family Plan ($69.99/month, or $59.99/month for new users**): For $13 lower than the main plan, bundle your news and entertainment with content for families, such as Disney Channel, Nickelodeon, National Geographic, Cartoon Network, PBS Kids, and more. The main YouTube TV plan ($82.99/month w/100+ networks across genres) will remain our most comprehensive offering.

And before you ask, all of the usual YouTube TV features will be available to all plans (cloud DVR, multiview, etc.), plus any plan will be able to have add-ons, such as NFL RedZone, HBO Max, etc. The only real change is that you can start saving some money each month on YouTube TV, which is awesome.

This seems like a very positive move, yes?

