YouTube TV is indeed getting another price increase.

After a Verizon ad circulated a couple of days ago suggesting that a price hike might be in the works, YouTube TV was not ready to confirm the news and essentially denied it at the time, saying that the advertisement had the wrong info. Well, here we are now and YouTube TV has gone ahead and confirmed that the price was correct and it’ll be here shortly.

Emails have gone out to customers to inform them of the incoming YouTube TV price increase, which will jump from $72.99/mo to $82.99/mo. The new price is in effect as of December 12 (today) for new customers, but will land for current customers starting January 13. In other words, you have one final month at $73 and then you’ll pay $10 more.

Here’s what YouTube TV had to say in a new support page that details the price increase:

Due to the rising cost of content, we’ve updated our membership pricing to reflect the complete value of YouTube TV. The new price for a Base Plan is $82.99 per month. This change has been implemented since December 12, 2024. The updated price will continue to include 100+ channels, a DVR with unlimited storage, up to 6 accounts per household, and 3 concurrent streams. No additional fees are required for broadcast, HD, set-top box, or DVR. If your membership is currently paused, you’ll automatically be charged the new monthly price for YouTube TV when you unpause your membership.

Remember, YouTube TV was first introduced at $35/mo.