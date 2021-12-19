After losing all of the Disney networks on Friday, including ESPN and ABC, YouTube TV and Disney have now come to an agreement to bring it all back. Not only that, but YouTube TV’s price won’t increase and will remain at $65 per month. Oh! And some of you should still get a $15 credit because you had to deal with this sh*t.

In a blog post (and email you should have received), Google says that they have started restoring access to Disney networks, as well as ESPN and your local ABC affiliate. Everything should come back on over the course of today, plus your personal preferences, recommendations, and recordings should all be restored.

As for that $15 credit I mentioned, because Google said that they’d drop the price of YouTube TV to $50/mo with the loss of these networks, they are still promising a one-time credit “for all impacted Base Plan members.” They also went on to say today:

For active members who have not yet received that $15 discount on their monthly bill, you will automatically receive a one-time credit on your next bill with no action needed. Note that your bill in Settings will not reflect this credit until you have been charged. Members who are in a paused state will receive this credit one month after their first charge. Verizon-billed users will automatically receive this as a one-time discount of $15 on their next bill. The price for new users will be $64.99.

For those of you who stuck around, the networks returning today are:

Your local ABC channel

ABC News Live

Disney Channel

Disney Junior

Disney XD

Freeform

FX

FXX

FXM

National Geographic

National Geographic Wild

ESPN

ESPN2

ESPN3 (by authentication to the ESPN app)

ESPNU

ESPNEWS

SEC Network

ACC Network

Unfortunately, the return of these networks hasn’t brought them back into custom guides, as far as I can tell. You’ll have to manually add ESPN, Disney, and all of the networks above back to your custom guide if you have one. It’s not a super difficult process, but because there are so many networks returning, it might take you a bit to get it all set back up.

Everyone still keeping YouTube TV after this drama?