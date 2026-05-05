Someone must have slipped up a week ago and posted this slightly early, so if you saw it and are thinking you’ve seen this before, I apologize. However, it’s now official that Google will host a “The Android Show: I/O Edition” on May 12 to showcase a bunch of Android happenings at I/O 2026.

This may all sound confusing, since they could just show off what’s new at the actual I/O on May 19, right? Well, Google has other plans for the 2nd year in a row. If you look back to Google I/O 2025, they did this exact same thing.

Google is spending a lot of time at its developer conference talking about AI these days. To make sure they can fill up the full 2-hour keynote with AI news, they are separating out Android for 2026. This means a special “The Android Show” a week before the actual I/O conference kicks off.

Google has told us that this will be one of the biggest years yet for Android, so if this separation worries you, it shouldn’t. There should be a ton of Android XR updates, stable Android 17 has a chance to show up, and all of their top Android apps typically see refreshes on some level.

“The Android Show: I/O Edition” for 2026 kicks off on May 12 at 10AM PT. You can watch it at YouTube. You can also visit this dedicated Android I/O site for more: android.com/io-2026.