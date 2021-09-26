YouTube TV and NBC Universal are quickly approaching the end of their contract and that could mean big changes to your channel line-up, should they not reach agreement later this week. As it stands, without a deal, NBC and YouTube TV will part ways leading to a discount and loss of channels for subscribers.

In a blog post this evening, YouTube TV tried to explain its side of the story as they continue negotiating with NBC Universal (NBCU). From their perspective, they “haven’t yet been able to reach an equitable agreement” and claim to only be asking “that NBCU treats YouTube TV like any other TV provider.” Their hope is that “NBCU offers [them] equitable terms” and then they’ll renew their agreement. According to Variety, NBCU is asking Google to pay higher rates and Google is unwilling to do that.

What happens if they don’t reach an agreement over the coming days? Their current deal with NBC apparently ends this Thursday, September 30, and should it expire without a new deal in place, all of NBCU’s channels will exit the platform. If that happens, YouTube TV says that a $10 price decrease will arrive, dropping the monthly price of YouTube TV from $64.99/mo to $54.99/mo.

Losing NBC would mean no more NBC, MSNBC, CNBC, Bravo, E!, Golf Channel, USA, Oxygen, Syfy, Olympic Channel, Universal Kids, Telemundo, and Universo. It could also mean a loss of local NBC affiliates you may watch for local news and sports broadcasts.

Obviously, this would be a massive loss to YouTube TV that would make it very hard to stick with. Those channels are all very important to a proper cable line-up, especially NBC and local affiliates. Hell, I’m definitely out if I can’t watch Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. I gotta know what’s going to happen to Erika.

We’ll try to keep you updated, but with only 4 days to go, things aren’t looking great.